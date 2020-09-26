Stephen Ray Schwartz, 57, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home while under Hospice care. He was born Aug. 27, 1963, in Gary, Indiana, to Linda and Robert Schwartz. Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran and had taught U.S. History at Henderson County High School for nine years and at Owensboro High School for 12 years. He enjoyed playing video games with the family, watching movies with his wife, Barbara, bowling and fishing. Stephen cherished his time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on May 16, 2020, and his father, Robert Schwartz.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Linda Schwartz; children Derek (Nicole) Schwartz, Joshua Schwartz, Stephanie Schwartz, Alexander Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz and Jeremy Schwartz; Chris Phillips; a granddaughter, Joanna Eckstein; siblings Jerry (Alicia) Schwartz, Rodney (Priscilla) Schwartz, Todd (Holly) Schwartz, Troy (Kara) Schwartz and Kasha (Mike) Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat, Lucky Kitty.
The service for Stephen Schwartz will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Ennichement will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
