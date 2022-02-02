Stephen Ray Sumner, 73, husband of Mary Anne Heflin Sumner of Hartford, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Steve graduated from Drakesboro High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Vietnam Conflict in 1968. While serving, he received several awards including, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge 1st award, Good Conduct Medal 1st award, Purple Heart, Sharpshooter on Rifle M-14 and Marksman M-16, 2D Class Gunner M-50, and Vietnam Service Medal w/60 device.
Soon after Vietnam, Steve met his college sweetheart, Mary Anne Heflin Sumner, and was married on July 31, 1971. The Lord blessed them with such a beautiful life together with children, grandchildren, close family, and special friends.
Steve was a faithful member of the Gospel of the Kingdom Church in Dundee. He was such a strong pillar and Godly example in his assembly. He was the first to always stand to testify of the goodness of God.
His hobbies and past time mainly revolved around his cherished family. He would love whatever the occasion, as long as he was surrounded by his loved ones. He was always after a good laugh in the midst of all gatherings and never failed to achieve just that!
Steve was preceded in death by his father, George Sumner and his mother, Norma Jean Sumner of Drakesboro.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Sumner; his five children, David Shelton, Michael (Jodi) Sumner, Shellie (Rick) Combs, Joel (Mary) Sumner, Matthew Sumner, and Natalie Sumner; a brother, Mitchell (Julie) Sumner; 14 grandchildren, Bryan, Cody, Chandler (Allison), Braxton, Luke, Julia, Abigail (Joesph), Joel Dylan, Ellijah, Warren, Isaac, Olivia, Waylon, and Ezamae; five great-grandchildren, Zayn, Ariel, David, Kylie, and Jadelyn; and his favorite nurse practitioner, Brianne Milligan-Cantu.
The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Interment will be at Sunny Side Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Pallbearers include all of his grandsons.
“To know him was to love him.”
