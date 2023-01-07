Stephen “Scooter” Midkiff, 43, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence. The Daviess County native was born May 5, 1979, to Rick Midkiff and the late Sue Ellen Simmons. He loved being outdoors, watching UFC, and going to the movies, his favorite being action or sci-fi. Stephen enjoyed trying new foods and cooking, especially smoking meat on his grill. He was a kind-hearted man who loved to help others but was physically and mentally very strong. Stephen loved his daughter, Megan, and his dog, Jax, who was his best friend.
In addition to his mother, Stephen also was preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Pap) and Mary “Louise” Midkiff.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Megan Midkiff; father, Rick, and stepmother, Deborah Midkiff; granddaughter-to-be, Ellena Midkiff; brother, Nicholas Simmons; stepbrothers, Michael, Joshua, David, Adam Bolmer, and Craig Roberts; grandmother, Mildred Lykins (Memaw); uncle, Doug Midkiff; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Stephen Midkiff, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Stephen’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
