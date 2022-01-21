Stephen “Steve” Carrington Cabell, 76, of Owensboro passed away January 14, 2022, in Decatur, Georgia following a prolonged struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Born in Henderson, the son of the late George and Tybera Wilson Cabell, the family moved to Owensboro when Steve was four years old. He attended Washington Elementary School and Southern Junior High School. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1963, where he was on the tennis team and took private diving lessons. Following graduation, he enrolled in Ohio University (OU). While at OU he was a member of the diving team, the tennis team, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Following graduation from college, Steve became a member of the United States Army Reserve, 100th Division, Training, serving on active duty at Ft. Dix, New Jersey.
During summers in college, Steve worked on the survey crew for Texas Gas Transmission Corporation, trekking through sweltering fields with his beloved mentor Joe Mann. After graduation, he joined Texas Gas full-time. During his 34 years there, he worked in various capacities in human resources, hiring, and mentoring countless people who became close colleagues and friends. He retired in 2002.
Steve charted his own path, with interests broad and deep. As an athlete, Steve was a committed runner, well before running was popular. He was also an avid tennis player, winning the Owensboro tennis championship in high school.
Steve was a kind and caring person, offering friendship to all he met. Steve cherished lively banter with friends and associates while being a good listener and wise adviser. Following two open-heart surgeries, he counseled and supported others as they experienced their own heart operations. An alum of Leadership Owensboro, and a former member of the Owensboro Rotary Club, he served his community as a board member of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, the local arm of the American Heart Association, and the Owensboro Area Museum. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church and attended Settle Memorial United Methodist Church with his family.
Steve was a devoted follower of basketball, baseball, and tennis, with particular emphasis on the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the New York Yankees. Following all the major tennis tournaments, he enjoyed watching games and matches on TV and attending in person when possible.
Steve Cabell was a passionate music lover and knowledgeable about all things folk and bluegrass. He was a self-taught guitar and harmonica player and a composer, playing for and with family and friends as well as his own enrichment. After attending the very first Bluegrass Music Festival on the Ohio River, which became the hugely popular ROMP, he served as a board member of the Bluegrass Music Association for over a decade. While on the board, he was enthusiastically involved with the development of The Bluegrass Museum, which later became the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where he was honored as a Lifetime Member.
Those who remain to honor his memory include Mary Barr Cabell, his wife of 53 years; his children Meredith Cabell and Stephen Cabell; and his granddaughter, Rosie Montoya-Cabell. As an only child, Steve’s close friends and extended family enriched his life and were extremely important to him. His family would like to thank his loving and devoted caregivers in both Owensboro and Decatur.
The memorial service for Stephen Carrington Cabell will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday and at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with Steve’s family at www.glenncares.com.
