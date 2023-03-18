Stephen “Steve” Johnson passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born in Owensboro Sept. 23, 1964, to Mitchell and Margaret Johnson. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1982 and worked in the construction and concrete business. On June 21, 1996, Steve married the love of his life, Ruth, who he cherished with his whole heart.
Steve was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved spending time outdoors. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to come any time to help anyone in need.
He was predeceased by his father, Mitchell Johnson, and father-in-law, Andy Bratcher.
Steve’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Ruth Johnson; his children, Mitchell (Kristy) Johnson and Cyndie (Kevin) Tucker; his grandchildren, Talen, Hadley, and Kinsley; his mother, Margaret Johnson; his brothers, Bobby (Mary) Johnson and Mike (Julie) Johnson; his sister, Becky (John) Keown; his mother-in-law, Linda Bratcher; his sister-in-law, Becky (Robbie) Lamb; his brother-in-law, Chris (Carrie) Bratcher; and several other extended family members who love and miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steve’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. A service will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Crosspointe Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
