Stephen ”Steve” Wallace Hall passed away on January 16, 2022, at the age of 69 while at The Heartford House. His two-year and five-month battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a positive attitude, as well as his faith in Jesus Christ. Steve loved his family and wanted them to know that until the very end.
Steve was proceeded in death by his parents, Wallace and Clara Hall, and his brother, Tommy Hall.
He is survived by his bride, Susan Hall of 29 years; two daughters, Holly Lockhart (Nathan) and Heather Gaddis (Tim); sister, Suzette Wimsatt (Pat); four grandchildren, Shelby Gaddis, Catherine Gaddis, Micah Lockhart, and Parker Lockhart; sister-in-law, Margo Gumbel; nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Hospice of Western Kentucky, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Krista, Kayla, Michele, Joy, and Lisa of Hospice of Western Kentucky for the special care they offered to Stephen.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
