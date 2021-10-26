Rockport, IN — Stephen W. Bartlett Sr., 69, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Sunday at his home.
Steve was born in Owensboro on March 9, 1952, to the late Alva Bartlett, Sr., and Margaret (Oller) Aull.
Steve was a mechanic and enjoyed fishing, hanging out with friends, playing cards and picking pecans. He especially enjoyed family time and his grandchildren.
In addition to his
parents, Steve is preceded
in death by his brother, Jimmy Bartlett and his sisters, Sharon Rice and Reecie Bartlett.
Steve is survived by his son, Steve Bartlett, Jr; his grandchildren, Mattison Bartlett (Derrick Smith), Dalton Bartlett and Blake Bartlett (Brooklynn Attebury); his brother, Alva D. Bartlett, Jr. and his wife, Lola; his sister, Donna K. Green and her husband, Jim; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
