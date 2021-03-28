GREENVILLE — Stephen Wade Baize, 56, of Greenville, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was self-employed as a HVAC technician and a member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Terrance Benson; daughters Chrissy Lee and Kimberly Von-Roenn; mother Lois Ann Baize; and brothers Gregory Baize, Phillip Scott Baize and Toby (Kristy) Baize.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
