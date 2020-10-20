Stephen Wayne Morris (Fonzie) was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Owensboro, and passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18th after a long illness. Steve worked at painting and restoring properties. He was always ready to help others and had a great love of family and friends. Steve had a great sense of humor, even when he was in the latter stages of his illness. Steve lived his life to the fullest until his illness. Steve assured family he was ready to meet his savior when He called him home.
Steve is survived by two sisters, Sandra (Kenny) Dragoo, of Frankfort, Indiana, and Denise (Tim) Lowe, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his son, John Wayne Morris; sister, Sharon Alvey; and his parents, James and Ruth Morris.
Steve was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
