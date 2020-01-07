Stephen Wayne Rusher, 64, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from complications from lung cancer. Born in Owensboro on Sept. 24, 1955, he was the son of the late Ray and Betty Wells Rusher. Mr. Rusher was the owner of the former Yeiser and Mattingly Pest Control businesses and was a member of the Crusaders Set Free Church. He was an accomplished drummer and had played with many local bands and well-known artists. He was one of the founders of the Sundown Band. Mr. Rusher was an author, a saltwater aquarium enthusiast, an animal lover and a Freemason. His greatest joy was caring for his family and many friends.
Surviving are his children, Christopher Rusher and Sarah Jo Rusher (David Hale); grandchildren Taylor Howard and Jacob Johnson; a brother, Darrell Rusher; and a sister, Cindy Rusher.
A time of celebration will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the John Z. Pearl AMVETS, 1400 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented