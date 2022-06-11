GREENVILLE — Stephen Wright Gary, 72, of Greenville died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. in the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital after a lengthy illness. Steve was born April 6, 1950, in Greenville, the son of the late, Irvin Wright Gary and Ima Nell Finley Gary. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer and worked for Gary’s Funeral Home for 52 years. Steve graduated from Greenville High School in 1968 and attended Western Kentucky University followed by the Kentucky Embalming School, where he graduated. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville where he had served as a deacon. Steve was an active member of Pond River Masonic Lodge #244, the Kiwanis Club of Greenville, and the Rizpah Temple in Madisonville. Through his involvement with the Shriners, Steve was able to help many children receive the care they needed.
Steve is survived by his mother, Ima Nell Finley Gary of Greenville; one brother, Jim (Dottie) Gary of Louisville; one sister, Jane (Mark) Hankins of Greenville; three nieces, Anne (Jeremy) McGill of Greenville, Sarah (James) Wester of Greenville, and Jennifer (Marc) Linden of Louisville; one nephew, Ben Gary of Louisville; and four great-nephews, Brady, Christian, Hank, and Sam.
Private graveside services will be conducted from Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville by his brother, James Gary and Reverend John Galyen. Visitation will be private.
