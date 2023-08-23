Sterling “Bubby” Dutton Jr., born into a Christian home, was the middle child of three to Sterling and Mary Eugenia Dutton. Sterling, Jr. met his Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the age of 75. An unexpected, aggressive cancer robbed him of his golden years.
Raised on a 40-acre farm in Masonville, Sterling proudly lived the American dream. Following his 1965 graduation from Daviess County High School, he served six years as a paratrooper in the US Army Reserves. He later became the proud parent of Burley Thomas and Tracy Michelle.
Both immaculate and a fixer of anything structural or mechanical, Sterling retired as the paint line superintendent at Commonwealth Aluminum in Hawesville. Later, he owned S & S Construction. Sterling was a 20-year member of Owensboro Christian Church. Utilizing the Owensboro Greenbelt was his favorite activity. Each day he enjoyed a four to five mile walk, meeting with friends and family along the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Rhoads Dutton, in 2019; brother, Darrell Ray Dutton, in 2009; and brother-in-law, Michael Rhoads, in 2023.
Sterling is survived by his daughter, Tracy Michelle Dutton McKinney (James); son, Burley Thomas Dutton; sister, Linda Dutton Lynch (Bill); four grandchildren, Dana McKinney Joines (Carson), Chelsea McKinney Montgomery (Tyler), Lauren McKinney, and Ross McKinney; four great-grandchildren, Melanie and Aubree, and twins, Cooper and Hadley; nephew, J. David Lynch (Lora); and three nieces, Ashley Lynch Denton (Chris), Kate Dutton Crnko (Adam), and Whitney Dutton Morr (Brad).
The family offers a special thanks to his life-long friend, J.T. Basham, for standing by his side and mowing his grass over the past few weeks.
The funeral service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be take the form of donations to Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
