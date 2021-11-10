GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Steve A. Pointer, 72, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional in Owensboro.
Steve was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Central City to Clifford and Mary Juanita (Whitehouse) Pointer. He retired in 2013 from Commercial Filter after 37 years of service and attended Lincoln Hills Baptist Church in Rockport, Indiana. Steve was the #1 UK fan, loved NASCAR (especially Jeff Gordon), playing horseshoes, grilling and spending time with his brothers and the rest of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his six brothers, Bill, Larry, Ronnie, Wayne, Tony and Terry Pointer.
Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years, Winnie Pointer of Grandview, Indiana; sons Gary (Laura) Motteler of Delta, Pennsylvania, Daniel Motteler of Evansville, Indiana, and Steven Pointer of Grandview, Indiana; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers Mike (Jeannie) Pointer of Owensboro and Jeff Pointer or Benton, Arkansas; sisters Marsha (Anthony) Holland and Karen (Frank) Hines, both of Owensboro.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, 527 Main St., Rockport, IN 47635. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Sunday.
Friends and family unable to attend can leave condolences at www.Boult
