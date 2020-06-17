Steve Allen Alford, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 28, 1955, in Owensboro to Ray and Brownie Alford. He was retired from Scott Baird Plumbing and Heating.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Alford; mother, Brownie Alford; son, Jeremy Alford; daughter, Cinde Alford; six grandchildren, Tyler Kirkman, Lauryn Kirkman, Bradley Kirkman, McKayla Higdon, Cody Alford, and Katleen Long; brother, Kim Alford; and sister, Robin Norris.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecil
