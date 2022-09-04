Hardinsburg — Steve Bickett, 70, of Hardinsburg, died Sept. 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired monument engraver.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Bickett, and sons, Gary Bickett and Jeremy Bickett
Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. with burial in the Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
Commented