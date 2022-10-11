LEXINGTON — Steve Clinton “Clint” Marksberry, 52, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home in Lexington. He was born February 16, 1970, in Owensboro to Harvey and Grace Marilyn (Park) Marksberry. Clint attended Tamarack Elementary and Burns Middle School before moving to Russellville. He graduated from Logan County High School and then from Western Kentucky University with a b.s. degree, majoring in foreign language, and later a master’s degree. He taught for a number of years in Fulton County, Georgia (Atlanta). The last high school Clint taught at in Atlanta was Chattahoochee High School. He moved back to Kentucky and taught in Shelby County and most recently he taught at Owensboro High School.
Clint was such a gifted and talented, uplifting person to everyone. All he wanted in life was to love and to be loved. Clint was also a great lover of animals, particularly horses, specifically his horse, Bucky. He was civic-minded and socially responsible. The people who really knew Clint recognized that he was a gift from God. It is very easy to say that he will be missed, but words alone cannot describe the loss we feel and how truly missed he will be. “Word.”
Clint was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Marksberry.
He is survived by his father, Harvey Marksberry, of Owensboro; his brothers and their wives, Jeffery Alan and Christy Marksberry, of Lexington and Scott and Charlotte Marksberry, of Owensboro; his niece, Laura Grace, of Bowling Green; his nephew, Carter Alan, of Bowling Green; and his great-niece, Hensley Kate, of Bowling Green.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Clint Marksberry may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
