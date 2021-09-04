LEBANON — Steve Cobb, 94, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home. Stephen Dennis Cobb was born April 3, 1927, in Detroit to the late Guy Miller and Grace Baker Cobb and was married to the former Margaret Erdine Johnson on April 12, 2020. Steve retired from Phillip Morris in Louisville and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a man of faith, humor, a poet and a storyteller.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Erdine Cobb, who died April 12, 2020; by a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb; by a great-grandson, William Tidwell; and by a sister and four brothers.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise Dyke (Roger) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Michael Lee (Christina), Scott Collins (Angie), Deanna Cobb (Wilburn Tidwell) and Daniel Day; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Private family burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date. Friends may visit with Steve’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Steve’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Steve Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations of books to your local library in memory of their father and grandfather.
