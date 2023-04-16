Steve Eric Whitney, 60, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Heartford House Owensboro after a two and a half year battle with cancer. He was born on May 24, 1962 in Evansville, Indiana to Don and Laura (Harvey) Whitney.
Steve loved his dogs and tinkering in his garage. He was of the Christian faith and also enjoyed spending time with his friends.
He is survived by his father, Don Whitney; the love of his life, Debbie Whitney; his siblings, Tia Whitney and J.D. Whitney; his nephew, Drake Whitney (Claire); his niece, Marina Whitney; his aunts, Bettye Whitney Black and Sharon Harvey; his uncle, Ehrlich Smith; and several cousins.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Harvey Whitney; his grandparents, Clarence and Geneva Harvey and Rufus and Rose Whitney; his uncles, Elmer Harvey and Harold Black; his aunt, Karen Whitney Smith as well as his beloved dogs, Sparky, Eddie and Huey.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Indiana and will be officiated by Walt Robinson.
The family would like to send their special thanks to Steve’s closest friends for their care and support during this time.
Koehler Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
