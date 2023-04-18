Steve Eric Whitney, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Heartford House Owensboro after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was born May 24, 1962, in Evansville, Indiana to Don and Laura (Harvey) Whitney. Steve loved his dogs and tinkering in his garage. He was of the Christian faith and also enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Harvey Whitney; grandparents, Clarence and Geneva Harvey and Rufus and Rose Whitney; uncles, Elmer Harvey and Harold Black; aunt, Karen Whitney Smith; as well as his beloved dogs, Sparky, Eddie, and Huey.
He is survived by his father, Don Whitney; the love of his life, Debbie Whitney; siblings, Tia Whitney and J.D. Whitney; nephew, Drake Whitney (Claire); niece, Marina Whitney; aunts, Bettye Whitney Black and Sharon Harvey; uncle, Ehrlich Smith; and several cousins.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Booneville, Indiana officiated by Walt Robinson.
The family would like to send their special thanks to Steve’s closest friends for their care and support during this time.
Koehler Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
