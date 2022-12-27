Steve Flener, 69, of Philpot, passed away at his home Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The Daviess County native was born July 17, 1953, to the late Hulie and Betty Davis Flener. Steve graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1971. He loved working with wood from a very young age and retired as a carpenter with Lanham Brothers Construction. Steve was gifted working with wood and enjoyed fishing when time allowed. Earlier in his adult life, he was passionate about horses and knew how to work with them. Steve was reserved but had a heart of gold and was willing to help others when need arose. He was a member of Owensboro First United Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two children, Chris Flener and Jennifer Flener; their mother, Connie Flener; brother, Bruce Flener (Rita); sisters, Vicki Girten (Willie), Kathy Feltman (Michael), and Lisa Ross (Buddy); numerous nieces and nephews; and his special four-legged Sheltie, Max.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro First United Baptist Church, 5741 Timberlane Drive, Philpot, KY 42366 or Dream Riders of Kentucky Inc., 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Condolences and memories for Steve’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
