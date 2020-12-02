ISLAND — Steve Humphrey, 72, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home. Howard Steven Humphrey was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Livermore to the late Chester Ellison and Louise Mitchell Howard Humphrey, was married to the former Patti Jean Boyken June 20, 1969, until her death on April 24, 2010, and was married to the former Lorenda Sue Carter on Dec. 18, 2014. Steve was a retired operator from Local #181, a retired UMWA coal miner and a member of Island United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Mason Humphrey; and a sister, Janet Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Lorenda Bishop Humphrey; three sons, Tad Humphrey (Jamie) and Troy Humphrey (Ginger), both of Livermore, and Matt Humphrey of Island; a daughter, Meggan Colburn (Jason) of Island; seven grandchildren, Ben Humphrey, Maddie Humphrey, LeeAnne Keener, Steven Humphrey, Jessi Humphrey, Jordan Colburn and Drew Colburn; five great-grandchildren, Layla, Sarah, Piper, Paizlee and Taylor; two stepsons, Robert Bishop (Cindy) of Island and Eric Bishop (Audry) of Georgetown; five step-grandchildren, Maisie Bishop, Kendall Bishop, Emily Bishop, Ethan Bishop and Blake Bishop; two brothers, Chester Humphrey Jr. of Island and Robert Humphrey (Connie) of Livermore; two sisters, Elizabeth Ashby of Sacramento and Lydia Taylor (Henry) of Island; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Steve’s family.
