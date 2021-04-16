HAWESVILLE — Steve J. Smith, 74, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after a brief illness at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. He was born in Richland, Virginia, on Sept. 2, 1946, to the late Perry and Dorothy Hess Smith. Steve was a member of New Life Baptist Church and was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Steve was a member of Dukes Volunteer Fire Department and was a loving husband and father.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Wanda Newton Smith; sons Steve (Laura) Smith and Brian Smith; grandchildren Marissa (Sam) Heitzman, Colten (Aubrey) Smith, Justin Smith, Jacob (Kelsey) Smith and Colby Smith and a great-grandchild on the way; and brothers Greg (Debbie) Smith and Billy (Kathy) Smith.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Roseville Cemetery. Steve’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roseville Cemetery.
