SACRAMENTO — Steve McClaskey, 72, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Steven Jack McClaskey was born April 11, 1948, in Vincennes, Indiana, to the late Merle Eugene and Mary Ellen Hitt McClaskey and was married to the former Janice Kay Revelett on Nov. 25, 1967. Steve was a retired coal miner and member of Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy. He was a member of Sacramento Lodge #735 F&AM and a member of the Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed beekeeping. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie McClaskey.
Survivors include his love of more than 52 years, Janice McClaskey; two daughters, Tammy Hopper (Rick) and Kirstie Divine, both of Sacramento; five grandchildren, Zack Hopper (Ashley), Tyler Divine (Allison), Tristan Hopper (Victoria), Chelsea Edmonds (Stephen) and John Michael Austin Divine; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Debbie Mason of Lebanon, Indiana.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Steve’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun. Steve’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday at www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Steve’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Steve McClaskey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Baptist Health Hospice, Patient Care, 418 Scott St., Madisonville, KY 42431. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Steve’s family would like to express their appreciation for the care, attention and personal services of Baptist Health Hospice.
