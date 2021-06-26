EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Steve Skinner, 70, of Evansville, Indiana, passed Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Lonnie and Louise Skinner. Steve served our country as a U.S. Marine and later worked in the Carpenters Union, from where he later retired. He was a member of the local VFW Post 696 and Amvets Post 75. As an avid outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheelers and was not afraid to get his hands dirty. You could also often find him at Panther Creek Golf Course swinging his clubs. As a man of God, Steve possessed a strong faith. His relationship with God was personal and cherished in his life. He loved, and he loved deeply.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Skinner; and his sister, Darnella Skinner.
Left to cherish his memory is the mother of his children, Kathryn Skinner; his daughter, Spring (Josh) Mullins; his son, Steven (Christy) Skinner; his sister, Lonnie Louise; along with seven grandchildren, Garrett, Wyatt, Kian, Aidan, Liah, Samuel and Joshua; one great-grandson, Everrett; along with his companions and caretakers, Sherry and Rebecca Asdell.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home with service following at 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Donations for funeral expenses can be made by following the link below: gofund.me/c37a6aa3.
Commented