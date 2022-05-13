GUFFIE — Steve Sosh, 57, of the Guffie community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at a brother’s home in Panther. Steven Wade Sosh was born March 22, 1965, in Daviess County, Kentucky to James Thomas “Slugo” and Joyce Marie Luttrell Sosh. Steve earlier worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Calhoun. He enjoyed playing his guitar and loved caring for his cats.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Sluggo Sosh, and by a brother, Terry Sosh.
Survivors include two daughters, Christa Z. Sosh and Christina Sparks both of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; his mother, Joyce Sosh of Panther; five brothers, Clarence Ray Sosh of Panther, Thomas Duwayne Sosh, James Earl Sosh both of Owensboro, Keith Allen Sosh of Panther, and Billy Sosh of Maceo; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Steve’s family.
The Steve Sosh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Nickel Ridge Cemetery Fund; C/O Clarence Sosh; 9950 Kentucky 815; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
