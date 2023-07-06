BREMEN — Steve Tarrance, 75, of Bremen, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Tarrance was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Greenville.
He was a retired machinist with TVA and was also the co-owner of Tarrance Racing and Tarrance Transmission.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working with his son, and socializing and drinking coffee at a local café. He also enjoyed racing, watching UK basketball, dancing, traveling, picking on the grandkids, listening to live bands and karaoke, singing on road trips, and camping.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen “Scooter” Tarrance, II; wife, Judy Tarrance; parents, Carmel and Ruby Tarrance; and sister, Carmel Joan Tarrance.
He is survived by his children, Retina (Mike) DePriest and Jonathan (Melissa) Tarrance; grandchildren, Tasha DePreist, Jonielle DePriest, Todd Tarrance, and Jon Eden Tarrance; and girlfriend, Judy Brawner.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Gary Whitworth officiating and assisted by Rev. Butch Day.
Burial will be in Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carter Creek Cemetery Fund or Central City Motor Sports Hall of Fame. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
