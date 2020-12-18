HARTFORD — Steve Veach, 64, of Hartford, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 10, 1956, in Daviess County to Marshall and Shirley Veach. Steve retired from Century Aluminum after 45 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed landscaping. Steve will be remembered for having a joke for everything and how he had stories for days. His family loved him very much, to which he would reply, “ditto.”
Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Bernice Veach; his parents, Marshall and Shirley Veach; his daughters, Laurie (Brian) Howe of Louisville, Heather (Billy) Allen of Morgantown and Sara (Billy) Harmon of Utica; his sons, Jacob Case of Hartford and Arthur (Carrie) Case of Centertown; his grandchildren, Emma and Drake Howe of Louisville, Brandon (Aly) Cunningham of Bowling Green, Cameron Allen of Bowling Green, Jordan, Kayla, Trayce, Emily and Shelby Harmon of Utica and Julia, Hailey, Erica and Olivia Case and Alexis Castorena of Centertown; his great-grandchild, Troy Cunningham; his sister, Kim (Tony) Payne of Philpot; his foster sister, Mary Fisher of Russellville; his brother-in-law, Bill Vincent of Pellville; nieces and nephews Allison (Chris) Driskell, Heather (Morgan) DeJarnette, Marka Storm, Travis (Nicole) Robbins, Eric Vincent and Tyler (Dianna) Robbins; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
