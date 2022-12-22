Steven A. “Steve” Yadack, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born April 27, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Frank A. Yadack, Sr. and Martha Jane Shrewsbury Yadack. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Owensboro High School. In 2010 he retired from Marathon Pipeline/Ashland Oil where he worked as an electrician for 32 years.
Starting out as a caddy at Owensboro Country Club, he became passionate about golf. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could on the golf course, especially at Ben Hawes golf course, golfing with his buddies. He enjoyed many things in his lifetime and one of them was being a member of the Crooked Creek Cooking Company. Steve was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Family meant the world to Steve, and even though he didn’t travel too much, he tolerated going to the beach with the love of his life.
Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers, John David Yadack and Frank A. Yadack, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Rebecca Smith Yadack; daughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Evans of Owensboro; grandchildren, Ethan T. Evans and Erin M. Evans; siblings, Janis (David) Robinson of Berlin, Maryland and Bruce E. (Sue) Yadack of Jasper, Alabama; sister-in-law, Mary (Raymond) Lock of Tell City, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Yadack. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Steven A. “Steve” Yadack and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented