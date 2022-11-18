HARDINSBURG — Steven Andrew Stinnett, 25, of Custer, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at U of L Hospital. He was an inventory clerk with Structures USA.
Survivors: parents, Stephanie Stinnett, Brian and Karen Chain, and Donald Horton; daughter, Reagan Dae Stinnett; sister, Crystal Horton; stepbrothers, Chad Hill, Zach Sasser, and Ben Sasser; and grandparents, Abe Hatfield and Brenda and Donnie Stinnett.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harned. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Trent-Dowell Funeral home to assist with expenses.
