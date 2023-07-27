CENTRAL CITY — It is with deep sorrow that we share the loss of Steven Blake Sparks who went to be with Jesus Saturday, July 22, 2023. Blake was born Saturday, Aug. 4, 1979, in Owensboro. He attended Central City Elementary School, and later Big Ridge Elementary School and Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He graduated from Muhlenberg North High School in Greenville and received his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University.
Blake was a lifelong natural athlete and participated in multiple sports including basketball, football, soccer, and baseball from an early age. He fully enjoyed the camaraderie of team sports and he thrived. Blake was coached by his father in high school and in his senior year the team made it to the Kentucky High School State Basketball Tournament. While growing up, Blake was an avid Kentucky basketball and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved attending Tennessee football games with his large family and dear friends. He was a member of Central City First Baptist Church in Central City. He asked Jesus into his heart at the age of 10 and was baptized with a big smile. While in Chattanooga, Tennessee he attended Calvary Chapel Chattanooga.
Blake’s greatest joy was being a father to Addie and Emma, who were the brightest lights in his world. His home was filled with their photographs, and he treasured every moment he shared with them. He was a beloved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and nephew, and shall be greatly missed on this Earth.
Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jackie Ferrell and Virginia Grant Sparks, William Ray Coleman, Larry Uzzle, and David R. and Peggy H. Nabors.
He is survived by his precious daughters, Addison Grant and Emma Rae Sparks; his loving parents, Steve and Michelle Sparks and Stephen and Billenda Nabors; his grandmothers, Glenda Lee Dukes, Gloria Coleman, and Doris Uzzle; brother and closest friend, Patrick (Mariana) Sparks; sisters, Teal (Zane) Gibson and Macall (Jacob) Wirz; his three loving nephews, Ivan Grant Sparks, Patrick Coleman Sparks, and Hutch Patrick Gibson, who affectionately called him, “Ol’Blake”; along with a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends, all of who will deeply miss him.
He will be remembered for always lighting up every room he entered, never meeting a stranger, and always sharing the love in his huge heart.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Kevin Coleman and Dr. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
