CENTRAL CITY — Steven Bolton, 65, of Central City, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He worked for many years at Central City Produce and attended Living Word Church.
Survivors: daughter, Kimberly (Benjamin) Duvall; sisters, Dorothy Snider and Maybell Stallings; and half-brother, J.P. (Mary) Vincent.
Services will be private. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
