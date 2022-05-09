Steven Bruce Morris, 37, of Owensboro passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Daviess County on April 9, 1985 to the late James O. Morris and Bonnie Durbin Morris, who survives. Bruce was a member of Matthew’s Table and worked at Ken-tron Manufacturing. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and was a collector of shoes.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin and Millie Morris and John Paul and Dorothy Durbin; and a brother, Billy Lindsey, II.
Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Durbin Morris; a sister, Jackie Havener; a niece and nephew, Robin Watts and Hallie Renfrow, Jr; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3418 Hwy 144, in Owensboro. Visitation will be on Monday after 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Browns Valley.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Matthew’s Table, 119 W. 24th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented