PLEASANT RIDGE — Steven Bryant English, 66, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UK Medical after a short illness. Steve was born Dec. 10, 1954, to the late Wallace and Louise Basham English.
Steve was a family nurse practitioner at Ohio County Family Care and a flight nurse for UK and U of L Aeromedical. He enjoyed his Harley and playing bass guitar with his friends. Steve has dedicated nearly 40 years to the medical profession.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon English.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Rita Davis English; three children, Jeremy Shields of Tell City, Indiana, Shawn Shields of Tavares, Florida, and Nikki (Kevin) Cooper of Owensboro; a brother, John (Betty) English of Versailles;
five grandkids, Griffin Shields, Porter Shields, Alex Cooper-Phelps (Josh), Steven Cooper
and Tyler Cooper; and nieces and nephews Brandon Taylor, Kevin English, Courtney (Aaron) Havill, Christopher English and Katelyn English.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the ARDS Foundation at ardsglobal.org.
