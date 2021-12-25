Steven D. Hickey, 67, of Whiteville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born Dec. 27, 1953, to the late Frankie and Maxine Hickey. Steve was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wayne Hickey; and sister Charlotte Hickey.
Steve is survived by his children, Heather Hickey and Brian (Kim) Hickey; brothers David (Tammy) Hickey and Jeff (Yuvonne) Hickey; grandchildren Dylan Kimbley, Kyle Maxberry, Logan Hickey and Morgan (Landen) Massey; uncle James Michael Richeson; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bells Run Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented