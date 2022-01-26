GREENVILLE — Steven Dale Thompson, 63, of Greenville, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired clerk with Western Oregon Waste Disposal.
Survivors include his step-children, Matthew and Marahah; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Dickerson and Carol Ann Thompson Morgan; and brothers, Terry Joe Thompson and Tommy James Thompson.
Funeral services will
be at noon on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
