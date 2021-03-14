ALLEN, Texas — Steven Daniel Evans, 68, of Allen, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Medical Center Plano from complications of heart surgery. He was born Dec. 19, 1952, in Tell City, Indiana, to the late Mary and Attie Evans. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa. He graduated from Brescia College and retired as a special education teacher in May 2020. Steve’s passions were family, reading, sports and travel.
Survivors include his wife, Rose; two daughters, Jessica and Lesly Evans, both of Dallas; a stepson, Mark (Lindsey) Whitaker of Odessa, Texas; four siblings, Sherri (Dan) Heckel and Carol Ann Flaherty, both of Owensboro; Stan (Terri) Evans of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; and Susie (Scott) Moore of Plano; a grandson, Stone Evans; nieces and nephews Max Heckel, John and Sarah Flaherty, Zachary and Stephen Bingaman, Melissa Mitchell and Katie Evans; and two stepgrandchildren, Kalani and Keelan Leyva.
Donations may be made to Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
