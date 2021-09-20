WEST GROVE, Penn. — Steven Douglas May, of West Grove, Pennsylvania, also warmly known as “Steve”, was called home to be with the Lord and his savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday September 13, 2021. He was born in the town of Elkton, located in Todd County, Kentucky on January 5, 1965.
Steven spent the first 21 years of his life in Owensboro and Utica, where he met his soul mate and eventual lifelong wife, Deanie L. Crowson. Steven and Deanie moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and eventually settled in West Grove, Pennsylvania to raise three children in a house that Steven had built, to which the family still calls “home” to this day. Steven took great pride in his professional career in fiber-optics technology and telecommunications. If you knew Steven, you knew that his family and home meant absolutely everything to him.
Steven attended Daviess County High School where he played a wide array of positions for his football team. Additionally, Steven presented his creative and intelligent mind by participating as President of the Junior Achievement Club. This was displayed in his love for reverse engineering vehicles, appliances, and machinery only to rebuild them to understand how they worked, as well as how to improve them. Steven also served as a chaplain of The Patriot News.
Steven was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Herman and Trutie Tucker; grandparents, John W. and Anna S. May; grandparents, Fredrick J. Kroeger and Virginia L. Tucker.
Steven leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Linda L. Howard; father, James. D. Howard; brother, Barry W. Swift; sister, Vicki L. Ellis; his wife of 35 years, Deanie L. May; son, Joshua A. May; son, Waylon A. May; daughter, Jordan A. May.
You are invited to visit with his family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021 and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021 at the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene, 240 State Road, West Grove, PA. His Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., Burial will be private. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND MUST BE WORN.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene, 240 State Road, West Grove, PA 19390.
To view Steven’s online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Arrangements by the Foulk Funeral Home, West Grove, Pennsylvania.
