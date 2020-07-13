MACEO — Steven E. Oost, 62, of Maceo, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Tell City, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 1957, to Allen and Margaret Saunders Oost. Steve was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Oost and a brother in law, Allen Clark.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Stephen) Scott; sons, Steven Oost, Jr. and Bradley Quinn; eight grandchildren; his father, Allen Oost; sisters, Pat Clark, Shannon (Steve) Nofsinger, Andy Oost; brothers, Mike (Vicki) Oost and Scott (Cendi) Oost; along with several nieces and nephews.
Steve’s family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
