WESTVIEW — Steven Galloway, 48, of Westview, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at U K Medical Center in Lexington. Steven was a machinist with Byrd Tool and a member of Lone Star Church of Christ.
Survivors: parents, Sue and Jackie Tomes and Milt Galloway; brother, Joey Galloway; and sister, Angelia Galloway.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery, Falls of Rough. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Democratic Party of Breckinridge County.
