Hardinsburg — Steven Galloway, age 48 of Westview, KY died Dec. 9, 2022 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was a machinist with Byrd Tool and a member of Lone Star Church of Christ.
He is survived by parents, Sue and Jackie Tomes and Milt Galloway; brother, Joey Galloway; and sister, Angelia Galloway.
The funeral will be at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Lone Star Cemetery in Falls of Rough, KY. Visitation times are Monday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 after 8:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Democratic Party of Breckinridge County.
