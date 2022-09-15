Steven “Henry” Phipps, 66, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Heartford House, Owensboro. He was born October 23, 1955, in Muhlenberg County, the son of the late George and Imogene Bard Phipps.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Watson, Beaver Dam; siblings, Donna Drake and Georgetta Johnson, Louisville, Laura “Jill” (Richard) Diehl, Oak Grove, Fronda Buxton, Louisville, Matthew (Evelyn) Phipps, Drakesboro, and Angela Phipps, Owensboro; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at West End Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery.
Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
