ROSEWOOD — Steven Howard Crick, 60, of Rosewood, died on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville. He was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and was a farmer all of his life.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Survivors include three sisters, Pamela (Donald) Neal, Sharon (Henry) Carlton, Ginger (Mike) Williams; two brothers, Marty (Shannon) Crick, Ricky (Gail) Crick.
Commented