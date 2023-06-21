Steven Lee Elliott, known to everyone as Stevie, passed away on June 10, 2023. Stevie was born on March 6, 1963, in Springfield, Ohio. He was 60 years old. Stevie lived a life full of love, laughter and unwavering resilience. His ability to bring joy to those around him was only matched by his steadfast loyalty to his family. Stevie’s life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of the human spirit.
In his younger years, Stevie lived in Morganfield, Owensboro and Hartford, where he made lasting memories with his family. Stevie considered his family to be his greatest treasure which meant the most to him. As young adult, Stevie lived in Henderson County with Howard Curtis Nantz and Addie Lucille Nantz, along with their sons, Dwight and Damon Nantz.
Stevie’s Christian faith was an important part of his life. In his later years, he was cared for by Linda Remole, of Henderson. Stevie worked for many years as a dishwasher at Shoney’s Restaurant in Henderson. Stevie loved music and he enjoyed leading the family in singing carols every year at Christmas. He was always the life of the party. Stevie was also an athlete, and he won a gold medal in swimming at the Kentucky Special Olympics in 2013.
Stevie is survived by his mother, Melba Joyce Tichenor; his stepfather, Jimmy Don Tichenor, Sr.; his stepmother, Carolyn Nell Mayfield Elliott; his sister, Cindy Cay Elliott and sister-in-law, Susanne Elliott; his brother, Dr. Robert Edwin Elliott and sister-in-law, Dr. Lisa Barlow Elliott; his sister, Dr. Suellen Stevens; his sister, Jill Olivia Elliott; his sister, Kerribeth Elliott and sister-in-law Courtney Hermann; his nephew, Matthew Edwin Elliott; his nieces, Rachel Catherine Elliott, Erin Elizabeth Stevens, Leah Catherine Stevens, Ellie Perkins Johnson and Adysen Olivia Kinsey.
Stevie is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Barney Edwin Elliott, Jr.
A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel, 114 West Walnut Street, Hartford, Kentucky, 42347. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life will take place at noon at the same venue. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Kentucky Special Olympics in Stevie’s honor at specialolympics.org.
We invite you to share your memories of Stevie, and to upload photos of Stevie to his memorial page, as we come together to celebrate our love for Stevie and his amazing life. Stevie was a truly unique and special person.
We will treasure our memories and our love for Stevie forever! Our beloved Stevie will never be forgotten!
Commented