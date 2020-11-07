CENTRAL CITY — Steven Lynn Bivens, 70, of Central City, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Bivens was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Muhlenberg County to the late James and Abby Bivens. He was a machine operator at Kimberly Clark, retiring in 2017. He also ran Steve’s Golf Carts for 27 years. He was a member of the Christian Church of Central City and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Jones Bivens; sons Lee Bivens of Central City and Corey Bivens of Owensboro; daughter Krissy Bivens of Louisville; sisters-in-law Debbie (Leo) Williams of Texas, Tracie (Randy) Phillips of Nortonville, Lori Eastwood of Central City and Jackie (Terry) McRoy of Central City; and brother-in-law Mike Jones of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
There will be a memorial service at his home for close family and friends. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
