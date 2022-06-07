LEWISPORT — Steven M. Mattingly, 54, of Lewisport, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born in Daviess County and graduated from Daviess County High School.
Steven most recently worked for the state highway department. However, he had worked as an EMT with Yellow Ambulance, now AMR, and volunteered with Yelvington Fire Department for several years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Steven thoroughly enjoyed his dogs and being outdoors where he did metal detecting, landscaping, and a variety of tasks to help others.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William J. and Ilene Pinkston and Samuel and Frances Mattingly.
Steven is survived by his daughters, Alana Peters (Morgan) and Madison Mattingly; grandchildren, Autumn and Luna Peters and Aiden Mattingly; his parents, Sam and Sandra Pinkston Mattingly; and a brother, Scott Mattingly (Shannon).
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented