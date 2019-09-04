On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, Steven Moll, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 74. Steve was born on Nov. 11, 1944, in Chicago. He served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Milwaukee Railroad and the City of Owensboro. Steve was an avid Bob Dylan fan and a member of the Crazy Horse Mustang Club.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sharon G. Moll; siblings Joanne Haas and Walter Moll; his children, Barry, Steven Jr, Matthew and Michael Moll; stepchildren Sandra Broman, Brian Baxter and JB Baxter; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Steve's family would like to thank family friends for their love and support through our loss.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
