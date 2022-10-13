Steven Patrick Duke, 44, of Owensboro, died Monday, October 3, 2022.
Survivors: mother, Paula Duke.
Service: 3 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Walnut Street location.
Expressions of sympathy: Daniel Pitino Shelter C/O Steven Patrick Duke, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
