Steven R. Champion departed this life Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born in Bowling Green February 22, 1959, to his beloved mother, Evalyn Champion. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he spent time fishing, surfing, and playing guitar. He started a career with Delta Airlines which eventually moved him to Fort Worth, Texas. There he met his best friend and wife, Lori Capps. They married in 1985 and remained together for 37 years. They made many wonderful memories together and brought up three children, Katie, Libby, and Bob.
The family moved to Owensboro, where they were involved in the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and the local music scene. Steve also had an entrepreneurial spirit and ran several ventures in the area until his retirement.
Throughout the years, he opened his home and his heart to many who needed it, and he was always quick with a good joke. He will be dearly missed by many, and we hope that you will continue to share your favorite stories of him.
We invite those who loved him to join us for a celebration of his life at noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
