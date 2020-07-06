FORDSVILLE — Steven Ray DeWitt, 41, of Fordsville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home. He worked at Southwire and attended Corinth Baptist Church. Steven was a family man and he loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He loved his children and grandchildren and he was the best Paps ever to his grandson, Jett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shirrel Ray DeWitt; and a grandson, Vann David Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Mendy DeWitt, of Fordsville; his mother, Sherry Clark, of Fordsville; daughters, Darrian (Zachary) Taylor, Jadeyn DeWitt and Addison, all of Fordsville; sons, Shaylen Cox, Paxton DeWitt, Remington DeWitt and Isaac, all of Fordsville; a grandson, Jett Taylor; and brothers, David DeWitt of Hammond, Indiana, Brandon DeWitt of Falls of Rough and Andy DeWitt, of Fordsville.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church, McQuady with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both days of visitation and the funeral for Steven will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
