Powderly — Steven Ray Gates, 58 of Powderly, died Aug. 19, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born Oct. 4, 1963, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired Truck driver for and Jones Trucking and Whitakers, and he was a member at Woodson Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, four-wheelers, University of Kentucky basketball and WWE Wrestling. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Joyce Gates.
He was survived by his sister Karen (Keith) White, and brother Gary (Dawn) Gates, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Nick Duvall Officiating the service. Burial will follow in Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
